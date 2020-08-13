Rotary International helps East Texas Food Bank feed the hungry with donation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The funding for many non-profits has taken a huge hit due to COVID-19.

In response to the pandemic, the Rotary International District 5830 donated $17,000 in disaster grant money to the East Texas Food Bank during its service project Wednesday.

The food bank says Rotary International is no stranger to the organization.

“They’ve been sponsoring us and giving us project donations for several years, and there’s so many things they do in the community,” said Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO. “I’m just so grateful that they’re helping a fellow Rotarian do what’s close in my heart.”

The East Texas Food Bank serves 26 counties in our area. In the past year, they have provided more than 24 million meals to hungry East Texans.