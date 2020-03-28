Roost donates food from temporarily closed shops to Salvation Army in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) During this time of uncertainty, one Tyler business owner is showing what East Texas is made of.

Roost Chicken Salad & Deli owner Lisa Nordon decided to give back to our community by donating food she would usually serve to customers.

Right now, the three Roost locations are temporarily closed, so the generous gift means unused food won’t go to waste.

“Not everybody has millions of dollars to donate,” Nordon said. But “even if it’s just a kind word, a meal, anything we can do as a community to help each other because that’s where we are, everybody needs everybody’s help.”

After contacting the Salvation Army, Norden knew the organization was the right place to drop off her unused meat, bread, fruit, and more.

Since the spread of COVID-19 hasn’t closed essential services like the Salvation Army, local Captain Nicole Parker says they are ever grateful for this donation.

“She was able to load up her truck and be able to bring all those eggs and produce and chicken sandwiches for today as well, and lots of breakfast items and fresh fruit, which are all essential pieces to helping the homeless population that we serve. Nicole Parker, Captain of Salvation Army in Tyler

Roost restaurants on Old Bullard, Beckham, and Troup Highway will be closed until the emergency declaration issued by Governor Abbott has been lifted.

In a Facebook post, they assured customers, ‘We will be trying to open back up as soon as possible.”

Roost employs 40 employees who are unable to work for the business right now. Norden says she appreciates her staff and her customers.

She is thankful for their loyalty and looks forward to serving more delicious meals when things return to normal.

