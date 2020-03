HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating a fatal crash in Harrison County that killed a Marshall man who was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to preliminary reports, David Lee Ogle, 46, of Marshall was traveling westbound on FM-262 when for an unknown reason, his vehicle ran off the road, went through a fence, and rolled over in a pasture.

Ogle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.