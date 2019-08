SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – A man has died following a rollover crash this morning in East Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on US Hwy 96, north of Center.

The driver, 64-year-old Dennis Jackson, of Tenaha, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup when it left the roadway. Jackson then overcorrected, crossed the highway and overturned.

Jackson died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.