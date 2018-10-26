Rocky Horror Picture Show screening at Liberty Theatre

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the 5th year in a row, Liberty Hall will screen the cult classic, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27 at 11 p.m.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

Rated R for strong language and sexually suggestive content, this movie is suitable for those ages 17 and up. Admittance with parental permission is allowed for ages 15 and up.

Rocky Horror comes just in time for Halloween. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume. Both shows will feature live reenactment with the movie. Scripts and prop bags are included with the ticket price (no outside props are allowed).

To do the time warp again, for tickets, visit www.LibertyTyler.com. Tickets are $20 each and VIP box seats are $95 (seats four). It is highly recommended that those wanting to see either screening get tickets early as the shows usually sell out.