Rock ‘n roll icon Little Richard dead at 87

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rock ‘n roll icon and founding father Little Richard, whose flamboyant personality and dress, exuberant stage presence, and gender-bending persona were as legendary as his music, has died.

Little Richard died Saturday at his home in Tennessee. He was 87.

No cause of death has been identified. Various reports say he was sick for some time.

Known for such hits as “Tutti Fritti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Lucille,” and “Good Golly Miss Molly,” Little Richard’s musicianship and ability to command a stage influenced almost every rock act to come after him, including Elton John and the Beatles, and his songs have been covered by such diverse artists as the Everly Brothers, the Kinks, Credence Clearwater Revival, and Elvis Costello.

Prince, who himself reached legendary status before his death and has influenced his share of musicians, was known as “the Little Richard of his day.”

Little Richard was born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, 1932. He grew up surrounded by relatives who were preachers and sang in a nearby church in his youth. That early gospel foundation influenced his music for the rest of his life.

He left home at 13, driven away by his father’s disdain for his sexuality.

His first break came in 1951, when executives at RCA heard him singing on an Atlanta radio station and signed him to a deal. He didn’t have a hit under that label, but, in 1955, signed with Specialty Records, where he recorded “Tutti Frutti.”

The song immediately became a hit, and others followed – “Long Tall Sally,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Send Me Some Lovin’,” and, of course, “Lucille.”

In 1957, Little Richard shocked the world by leaving music for the ministry. In 1959 he released a gospel album called “God Is Real.”

That career path never quite paid off, and he returned to rock and roll in 1964.

His music after that never topped the charts, but he continued to perform and influence those who came after him.

In a concert in Hamburg, Germany, in 1964, his opening act was a little-known quartet called The Beatles, who later covered several of his songs. The Rolling Stones were fans, as was Bob Dylan.

In his life, he broke color and sexuality barriers. He wore his trademark pompadour, he said, to appear less threatening to white audiences.

In a 1984 biography, he denounced homosexuality, but later told Penthouse magazine that he was gay. Later still, he described himself as “omnisexual,” attracted to both men and women.

He battled a cocaine addiction that derailed his musical career during the 1970s, but 1986 saw a triumphant return as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He appeared in the movie “Down and Out in Beverly Hills,” and had a chart hit with “Great Gosh A’Mighty” from the soundtrack.

He announced his retirement from live performances in 2002, though he continued to make television appearances, and had a hip replacement in 2009 that ended his piano-banging ways.

He lived in the Nashville area until his death.