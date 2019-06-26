Robert Mueller to testify before Congress

FILE – In this March 24, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs St. John’s Episcopal Church, across from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify in a public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee.

In a joint statement issued late Tuesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Mueller has agreed to appear before both committees July 17 “pursuant to a subpoena.”

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” they said.

“We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”

The committees have been in negotiations with Mueller for more than two months about his testimony. But he has been hesitant to testify and speak about the investigation beyond a public statement he issued last month.

In a letter to Mueller accompanying the subpoenas, the committee chairmen said “the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

Over the course of a two-year investigation, Mueller and his team charged 34 people, including 26 Russian nationals, and secured guilty pleas from seven, including several high-level Trump campaign and administration officials.

The investigation ended in March, and the following month the Department of Justice released an official 448-page report documenting its work.