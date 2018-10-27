BREAKING NEWS

Robert E. Lee's 'Best Buddies' connects special needs students

Thew new program pairs students with those in the special education program

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 07:53 PM CDT

Tyler, TX - Robert E. Lee High School’s newest club is working to bring students closer together.

The Best Buddies program kicked off last week. They provided live music and food for the school to see what their group is all about; positive community. 

Best Buddies is a national program, but this is the first chapter to start in East Texas.

The president, Joshua Silva, was inspired to start the chapter at his high school after his sister Alyssa passed away from cerebral palsy in May. Silva is currently a junior, and saw a divide in his community between students and those with special needs. He decided to start the chapter to bridge the gap.

Now, the Best Buddies program has over 70 members and hosts events every month that include music dancing and food.

All of the buddies are volunteers and Silva said the main goal is to show the community that people with special needs are just like anybody else.

