Robert E. Lee High School Theatre to put on first show in new auditorium

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Yesterday, KETK was given the opportunity to meet with members of the Robert E. Lee High School Theatre Department and get a glance at the newly renovated auditorium on campus.

Students in the department were rehearsing for their upcoming show, Chicago the Musical: High School Edition. The show centers around two women, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, who gain fame from separate crimes they are being accused of committing.

The renovations in the auditorium that were included in the Tyler ISD Bond that passed in 2017 featured several elements that were not there prior including new lighting and sound equipment, dressing rooms, flooring, and more.

Amy Clemens, lead director of the show, commented on how the facility provides benefits to current students as well as having the ability to impact future generations.

The show will be held on campus at the Robert E. Lee High School Fine Arts Center. Evening performances at 7:00 pm will be on December 12, December 13, and December 14, and matinee performances at 2:00 pm will be on December 14 and December 15.