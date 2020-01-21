Robert E. Lee Debate ranks fourth at UIL State

Lila Katz and Olivia Orren take the “Oath of Office” at the UIL State Competition for Congressional Debate at The University of Texas at Austin’s Teaching Center on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Last week, the Robert E. Lee High School Debate Team took home fourth place at the UIL State Competition for Congressional Debate.

Lila Katz and Olivia Orren qualified for the competition last November, earning them two spots to compete alongside other qualifiers all over Texas.

On Tuesday night, the finalists for each UIL Division (1A-6A) were announced and those students would go on to compete in the Texas State Capitol Building for the final round of the competition. Olivia Orren was one of several finalists announced for Division 6A.

On Wednesday, Orren competed for several hours debating different topics with the other finalists in the Texas State Capitol Building and that night, she received fourth place.

Robert E. Lee High School’s Debate Team has had a history of success since the current coach of the team, Melody Daniels, first started at the school back in August of 2017.

Thanks to Daniels, the team continues to demonstrate that success.