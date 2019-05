Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nacogdoches, Texas (KETK) - The City of Nacogdoches reports a major water leak on BU 59 (North St.) at the intersection of Mueller Street.

Detours are in place from North St. to Powers to Pearl St.

Stay alert and prepare for delays.