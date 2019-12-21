RIP, ‘LA POTRANQUITA’: Funeral services set for popular East Texas radio personality

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Funeral services have been set for a popular radio voice fallen silent.

Blanca Inez Ruiz, known as “La Potranquita” to listeners of Mega 99.3 Spanish-language radio station, died Thursday from complications of diabetes.

Her death was announced on Facebook by family members and by Mega 99.3.

Her rosary and funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 23, in the Cathedralof the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. Rosary will be at 6 p.m., followed by a requiem Mass at 7 p.m.

KETK interviewed Ruiz in July 2018, when she and supporters were trying to raise money for a double transplant.

Due to complications from her diabetes, she needed both new kidneys and a new pancreas.

Ruiz was a familiar and popular presence in Spanish-language radio in East Texas.

A native of Chihuahua, Mexico, she graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler.

She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was just 9 years old.

Despite her illness and the toll it took on her body, when Ruiz spoke with KETK she was upbeat and positive.

“I’m smiling because God is big,” she said. “He is everything to me. The community of East Texas is helping me so much.”