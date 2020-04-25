RETAIL-TO-GO: Most East Texas non-essential businesses reopen with regulations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Governor Abbott’s “Retail To Go” plan in effect, some non-essential businesses in east Texas will reopen their doors through curbside service and deliveries.

903 Handmade is a non-essential business. They sell clothes, soaps and other products, most made locally. Now, they’re offering hand sanitizer and face masks.

On the other hand, Don’s TV and Appliance is an essential business. Despite being on opposite ends of the spectrum the doors are open right now.

Both owners have made changes to what they sell and how they sell it.

“A 180 really, and get everything to be an online business for us through social media. We’ve been really busy just taking pictures and getting descriptions. Getting everything on to our website to able to go and shop that way,” says Nate Norman.

“Just like a Ghost town to now we’re doing more businesses than we were doing last year. Which was one of our biggest years in the history of the store. It’s amazing the support of East Texans,” says Brian Thedford.

Thedford says high demand for freezers has made his sales skyrocket and are gone right after the store receives them. Norman and his employees have created custom bags, so each customer can feel special during every curbside service.

You can find “retail to go” guidelines at the Department of State Health Services website.