REST IN PEACE: Tyler ISD announces passing of board trustee, long-time educator

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler ISD has announced the passing of one of their school board trustees Thursday morning.

Freeman Sterling was elected to represent District 3 in May of 2019 and had a long-standing career in education.

“Mr. Sterling was so revered in Tyler ISD. From his time as a teacher and later a principal for the District, to his work mentoring teachers after retirement, and most recently as a Trustee, his calm and peaceful presence was characteristic of the love he shared for our teachers, staff, and students. His spirit of service will endure, well past this moment of grief. Dr. Marty Crawford, Superintendent of Tyler ISd

He attended W.A. Peete Elementary School, A.T. Stewart Middle School and Robert E. Lee High School, where he was an honor graduate and ranked in the top 10 percent of his graduating class.

He began his teaching career in Tyler ISD at Rice Elementary School, and touched the lives of many Tyler ISD students and staff over his career.

He taught at Jones, T.J. Austin elementary, and then returned to W.A. Peete elementary to serve as principal for 18 years.

“We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Mr. Sterling’s passing,” Board President Wade Washmon said. “He was as fine of a man as there is, and there will be a hole in the hearts of the Board as we cope with this loss. His service on the Board has been impactful, and he surely impacted a countless number of people through his years of service as an educator, mentor, and principal. There’s no telling how many lives he’s touched along the way.”