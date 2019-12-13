REST IN PEACE: Tyler councilman Criss Sudduth passes away after long illness

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The City of Tyler council members are mourning the loss of one of their own Friday morning.

According to the city, Criss Sudduth passed away Thursday evening after a long illness.

Sudduth was the representative for District 6, and was remembered by his colleagues Thursday as a devoted public servant and community leader.

“It was my honor and privilege to serve with Criss. His strength of character, unwavering optimism and faith inspired our City Council and the entire East Texas community.” Martin Heines, Tyler mayor

Sudduth was elected in 2019 for City Council District 6 through special election, serving the remainder of the term vacated by former City Councilman John Nix.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Councilman Sudduth, who was a devoted public servant, father, husband and leader within the Tyler community,” said City Manager Ed Broussard. “The City of Tyler mourns alongside his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sudduth’s seat will remain vacant until the regular election for District 6 in May, 2020.

The filing period begins Jan. 15 until Feb. 14, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Tyler, Criss Sudduth graduated from Robert E. Lee H.S. and Tyler Jr. College. He was an independent insurance agent in Tyler for more than 30 years and is the President of Ark Assurance Group, Inc.

Criss served on numerous boards and committees for non-profit organizations, including:

Executive Committees of the Central East Texas Better Business Bureau

Tyler Area Builders’ Association

County Rehabilitation Center

SBMP, Inc.

Sudduth’s past community service included working on:

Board of Directors for North Tyler Developmental Academy

Tyler Area Drug Abuse Program

Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Contact Club

Independent Insurance Agents of Tyler

He was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church, and was serving his second term as Chair of the Insurance Committee.

Criss was married to his wife Dana for more than 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, their three grown children and three grandchildren.