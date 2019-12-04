REST IN PEACE: Henderson County commissioner passes away

Breaking News
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Henderson County commissioner passed away on Tuesday, according to a local organization.

The Henderson County Republican Party posted on their Facebook page that Precinct 4 commissioner Ken Geeslin had died.

Geeslin served in the U.S Air Force as a combat communications airman.

During his years of military service, he was placed in a number of mission critical planning and operational positions and later retired from the Texas Air National Guard as a decorated Master Sergeant after 22 years of military service.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine, four children, and five grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

