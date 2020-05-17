REST IN PEACE: Bullard sophomore dies following Friday car crash

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard High School is mourning the loss of one of their own following an accident on Friday.

According to the Bullard Police Department, the accident happened on Highway 69 in front of Whataburger around 12:30 p.m.

Emmas Sikes, a sophomore passed away Saturday morning as a result from the crash, According to the school district. Bullard ISD stated they will be providing counselors to students and staff.

She was a member of the band, high school Key, Spanish club, and showed pigs as an active member in the FFA chapter.

A Facebook page has been set up for Emma and her family to help pay for funeral and medical costs. A post shows students gathering on Saturday morning to mourn the loss of their fellow classmate.

The Bullard FFA posted to social media Friday asking for prayers for their students involved in a crash.

The Bullard Band reported a second student was involved in the crash, but there is no report of their condition.

This is a developing story and KETK will update as more information becomes available.