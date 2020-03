FILE – In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., pauses during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul is drawing on the star power of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a new ally backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to withdraw U.S. troops from the war in Syria. The new Democratic congresswoman is among a dozen lawmakers signing on to a bipartisan letter to Trump in support of his “deliberate withdrawal” from the country’s war. Paul told reporters Wednesday it’s a continuation of “the bipartisan movement in Congress to snatch back power” from the executive branch when it comes to war authority. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has become the first U.S. Senator to test positive for the coronavirus.

His staff announced the test result on the senator’s twitter feed.

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Though the first senator, Paul is the third member of Congress to test positive. U.S. Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah also have tested positive for COVID-19.