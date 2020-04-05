Police officer shot in standoff in Mabank

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a officer shooting in Mabank.

According to reports, the shooting is the result of a standoff situation at the Cottage Row apartments at Dink Street and Cottage Row in Mabank.

Kemp Police Chief Suzanne Martin posted on Facebook that the incident began at about 4:45 p.m. when Kemp PD was to help Mabank PD with barricaded subject.

Several officers entered the apartment and cleared the residence when noises were heard in the ceiling. Shots were fired by the suspect through the ceiling and a Kemp police sergeant was hit in the shoulder.

The officer is reportedly in stable condition at an area hospital and will undergo surgery.

The scene is still active.

KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.