Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash in California

Former basketball player Kobe Bryant of the US waves at the crowd during the Basketball World Cup semi-final game between Australia and Spain in Beijing on September 13, 2019. (Photo by Greg BAKER / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

CAKABASAS, California (KETK) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said it was a Sikorsky S-76 and it was not known what caused the crash.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that one of Bryant’s daughters, Gianna Maria, 13, was on the helicopter and died in the crash, as well as “another player and parent.”

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

TMZ is reporting that they were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice.

LeBron James of the Lakers passed Bryant Saturday night as the third-highest scorer in the history of the NBA. In his last tweet, Bryant congratulated James for the accomplishment.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

