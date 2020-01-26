Live Now
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash in California

Former basketball player Kobe Bryant of the US waves at the crowd during the Basketball World Cup semi-final game between Australia and Spain in Beijing on September 13, 2019. (Photo by Greg BAKER / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

CAKABASAS, California (KETK) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said it was a Sikorsky S-76 and it was not known what caused the crash.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that one of Bryant’s daughters, Gianna Maria, 13, was on the helicopter and died in the crash, as well as “another player and parent.”

TMZ is reporting that they were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice.

LeBron James of the Lakers passed Bryant Saturday night as the third-highest scorer in the history of the NBA. In his last tweet, Bryant congratulated James for the accomplishment.

This is a developing story. KETK will update it as more information becomes available.

  • Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
  • Kobe Bryant
    In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant smiles as he jogs to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. The Retired NBA superstar has died in helicopter crash in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Kobe Bryant
    FLE – In this March 21, 2019, file photo, Kobe Bryant speaks with students at Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia. Kobe Bryant played on the Redeem Team in 2008, the one that delivered a gold medal in Beijing after a series of USA Basketball disappointments in big tournaments. Back in Beijing this weekend, Bryant isn’t sure another Redeem Team will be so easy to find for the U.S. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
  • BRYANT O'NEAL
    FILE – In this May 4, 2002, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal celebrate after winning Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, in Los Angeles. Bryant downplayed talk of a reignited feud with Shaquille O’Neal, saying there is “nothing new” that has been said recently between the former teammates. Bryant had recently said that if O’Neal had worked harder, they could have won 12 rings together with the Los Angeles Lakers. O’Neal fired back on social media that they could have won more if Bryant had passed him the ball more often. But Bryant said Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, during a visit to the U.S. Open tennis tournament that the comments don’t mean they are fighting again. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Former basketball player Kobe Bryant of the US waves at the crowd during the Basketball World Cup semi-final game between Australia and Spain in Beijing on September 13, 2019. (Photo by Greg BAKER / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

