Reports: Jason Garrett officially out as Cowboys head coach

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys have officially informed Jason Garret, he will not return as the team’s head coach.

On Thursday, reports began surfacing about how the team did not plan to bring him back.

In the past few days, Dallas has already interviewed other candidates, including former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Garrett finishes his time in Dallas has the 2nd longest-tenured head coach, following only Tom Landry.