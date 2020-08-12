REPORTS: Big 12 Conference moving ahead with 2020 season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Big 12 Conference is moving ahead with a 2020 season, according to various media reports.

Soonerscoop.com and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports both reported on Twitter that presidents of the Big 12 schools agreed in a telephone conference to go ahead with a sports season.

Sources telling SoonerScoop's @CareyAMurdock and @Eddie_Rado Big 12 presidents will allow conference to move forward toward a season and a revised Big 12 schedule will be released after approval from AD's during tonight's meetings. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 12, 2020

Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

The Dallas Morning News also is reporting that the Big 12’s season will go forward.

The decision came on the same day the Pac-12 and Big 10 conferences canceled their fall seasons.

The Big 12 is expected to release its schedule Wednesday.

The SEC also has announced that it will have a football season, with its 14 teams each playing a 10-game schedule.