REPORTS: Big 12 Conference moving ahead with 2020 season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Big 12 Conference is moving ahead with a 2020 season, according to various media reports.
Soonerscoop.com and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports both reported on Twitter that presidents of the Big 12 schools agreed in a telephone conference to go ahead with a sports season.
The Dallas Morning News also is reporting that the Big 12’s season will go forward.
The decision came on the same day the Pac-12 and Big 10 conferences canceled their fall seasons.
The Big 12 is expected to release its schedule Wednesday.
The SEC also has announced that it will have a football season, with its 14 teams each playing a 10-game schedule.