Report: New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WFRV) Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Payton, 56, is the first person in the NFL world, that we know of, to test positive for COVID-19. He told ESPN he did not feel well this past Sunday, took the test on Monday and on Thursday afternoon learned he had tested positive. Payton wanted to come forward about his diagnosis so that the public would take this as a note to stay inside and behave responsibly.

Per ESPN, Payton is “upbeat and optimistic about a full recovery.”

Payton enters this year in his 14th season at the helm for the New Orleans Saints.