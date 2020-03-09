Rep. Louie Gohmert refuses self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus-positive person

TEXAS (News Release) – On Monday, Rep. Louie Gohmert released the following statement saying he would be returning to work in Washington, D.C. after possibly being exposed to a coronavirus-positive person at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Saturday night, I got a call from the House physician advising that I had posisbly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at CPAC on February 27th, and that a top CDC physician in Atlanta would call me to discuss what should be done going foward. After CDC physician called me Sunday evening, and we discussed all the specific circumstance of which he was aware along with my circumstances, including that I was and am asymptomatic, he said that all things considered, I was cleared to return to Washington. He said he would return if he were me and advised that my staff and I should just be careful to observe proper hygiene protocols. I took the advice of the expert and returned to work. No one is panicking and we are observing the recommended precautions.” Representative Louie Gohmert

On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz informed the public that he had been at the same conference and had been exposed to the person who later tested positive for the virus.