Representative Jay Dean is doing what works for him.

After well-attended town halls in Gilmer and Longview, he announced Wednesday he will be continuing his town hall circuit.

Next up on the list: Kilgore.

He will be recapping the 86gh Legislative Session on Monday, July 22.

The town hall will be held at the Duvall Student Center at Kilgore College, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Dean is currently in his second term for the Texas House.

His district is comprised of Gregg and Upshur counties.