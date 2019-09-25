Rep. Gohmert responds after House Speaker Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, (AP) – After House Speaker launched the House into a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Representative Gohmert responded.

The response was recorded on the Larry O’Connor Show in Washington.

Lary O’Connor spoke to Dennis Waldorf and asked Representative Gohmert on his views.

GOHMERT: You’re not going to hear me say ‘come on lets get it on’ because what we are talking about is something that brings a country close to being destroyed, and, uh, it nearly did back when the political impeachment of Andrew Johnson was taking place, and that failed by one vote, courageous guy came in to break the tie. I think that was one where somebody came in on their death bed basically, anyway.

GOHMERT: I know that the indications are from people that I trust are that it will be good for Republicans but the problem is it is bad for the country. It just is. there is nothing more galling or hypocrite than for a democrat to say nobody is above the law and so we’ve got to impeach Donald Trump.

GOHMERT: I mean here, you have Joe Biden, we got him on video admitting that, sounds like, probably like, a felony, abuse of office, the way he was holding up a billion dollars ‘till you fire the prosecutor who just happened to be going after his son’s company.

GOHMERT: I Hope it doesn’t end well Larry. I’ve been hoping and praying for this country to get back on the track we were once on toward greater and better things but we got bogged down in this effort to create an Orwellian Communist, socialist, progressive, whatever you want to call it society, where Christians are persecuted. The only thing Orwell got wrong was the year.

Speaking on the drama in Congress relating to impeachment process to aid Republicans in winning the House in 2020:

GOHMERT: They just had drama in the Senate, as a result, they may actually hold the majority because they had drama. We need to stand up. We need to create drama by standing firm and making sure we furnish money to build a wall where we need it to secure our border. We need some drama so we can show America we are standing up for what we promised them.

