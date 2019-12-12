Rep. Gohmert names person Republicans believe is whistleblower in impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 24: House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) questions former Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) sits in the foreground. Mueller, along with former Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley, will later testify before the House Intelligence Committee in back-to-back hearings on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said the name of the alleged whistleblower, whose complaint to the intelligence community inspector general set off events leading to impeachment proceedings, during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

Gohmert did not specifically identify the person he named as the whistleblower, but spoke the name as he recited a list of persons he believes should be called as witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.

The name he mention is believed by Republicans to be that of the whistleblower. Members of the GOP have repeatedly threatened to reveal the identity of the person they blame for the launch of impeachment proceedings against President Trump. They have repeatedly called for the whistleblower to be identified and summoned before Congress to testify.

Democrats and legal experts have said naming the person would violate the federal Whistleblower Protection Act.

Trump himself has called the whistleblower “almost a spy” and suggested he or she has committed treason.

In response to the president’s attacks, the whistleblower’s lawyer has expressed concerns about his client’s safety.

The Whistleblower Protection Act was passed in 1989 to provide protections for federal employees who report information which the employee reasonably believes provides evidence of illegal or unethical behavior or a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety.

It was strengthened in 2012 when Congress passed the Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act to strengthen the protections for federal employees who report fraud, waste, and abuse.