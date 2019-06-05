REMEMBERING D-DAY: Veterans gather at Normandy 75 years after invasion Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAINTE-MÈRE-ÉGLISE, France (NBC News) - Surviving veterans of D-Day are gathering in Normandy ahead of the 75th anniversary of the massive World War II offensive.

Many were just kids when they were called upon to fight in the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.

"We were still wet behind the ears, and we were all buddies," says George Sarros.

Their pace has slowed a bit now, but 75 years later they are pulled back by the horrific memories from that day, to honor their friends, the heroes who can't be here.

"It just brings tears to my eyes that we lost all those guys," Sarros says.

