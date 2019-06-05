REMEMBERING D-DAY: Iconic Spitfire aircraft on display in London

One of the greatest symbols of Britain’s fierce resistance to Nazi Germany during World War II is the Spitfire

To mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day a replica of a Spitfire went on display at London Bridge Station today.

The Spitfire became famous to both Brits and the Americans long before D-Day.

During the Battle of Britain in 1940 Spitfire and Hurricane fighter pilots overcame overwhelming odds to defeat the Luftwaffe, or German air force, and prevent a German invasion of Britain.

Today London commuters were able to get close to the aircraft that provided air support to Allied troops who landed on Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944.

“Well, it’s a truly remarkable aircraft, the Supermarine Spitfire, in that it is an icon and represents really to the British public the Second World War as a concept,” said John Delaney, curator of the Imperial War Museum. “It’s one of the few things that the British were using from the very beginning of the war to the very end of the war so it’s truly representative of the gamut of the conflict.

“So the spitfire here, being an iconic aircraft and truly representative of Britain’s and the Allies’ role in the Second World War, we thought it was a fitting object to use to highlight the upcoming 75th anniversary of D-Day and all the events and commemorative events that are going to go on around it.”

The Spitfire display is just one of many exhibitions by the Imperial War Museum to mark the anniversary of the biggest suborn invasion in history.