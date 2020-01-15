Remains of Korean War soldier recovered, burial to take place in Gilmer

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Army Pfc. Junior C. Evans’ remains have been identified after he was reported missing from the Korean War on December 12, 1950, according to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Following the battle, Evans’ remains could not be recovered. That was until July 27, 2018, when 55 boxes of American soldier remains from the Korean War were turned over after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jon-un.

To identify Evans’ remains, scientists fro the DPAA laboratory used anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial and material evidence. DNA was also used in analyzing the identification of his remains.

Evans’ name is recorded on the Court of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu along with others who went missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name indicating that he has been accounted for.

Evans will be buried in Gilmer but a date has not yet been set.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.