RELIVE THE REVELRY: Fox51 to run special showcasing best of KC Super Bowl victory parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Friends, family and fans of Patrick Mahomes can relive the spectacular Super Bowl victory parade and rally Saturday at 9 p.m. FOX51.

We have taken the best moments from the two-and-half-hour event this week and put them together in a special hour-long program.

You will see Patrick riding atop a double-decker bus through the streets on Kansas City with his teammates. You will hear his heartfelt message to the one million people who attended the event. And, you can share the joy of the Hunt family, the Chiefs’ owners who have deep ties to East Texas through their father and grandfather.

Experience the sights and sounds of a celebration that was 50 years in the making. Saturday, February 7 at 9 p.m. on FOX51.