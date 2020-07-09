Registered sex offender arrested, charged with soliciting girls at Hallsville business

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man and registered sex offender has been arrested in Hallsville on a charge of soliciting a minor.

Dwayne Patrick Rusk, 49, was arrested after a joint investigation by the Hallsville Police Department and Texas department of Public Safety.

According to authorities, HPD investigator David Burrows was recently notified of a man attempting to solicit young females at a local business.

After an investigation, Burrows identified the man as Rusk and learned that the man is a registered sex offender. Burrows contacted an agent with the DPS criminal Investigations Division, who assisted with the investigation.

Investigators got warrants and arrested Rusk on felony charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and online solicitation of a minor.

Rusk is in the Harrison County Jail awaiting arraignment.