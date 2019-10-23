Red River County explosion ruled accidental by officials

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The explosion that killed three people earlier this month in Red River County has been ruled accidental, caused by an unknown gas and unknown ignition source.

According to the sheriff’s office, Saturday, October 12, local authorities responded to a “[rural] area of Johntown” after a family member of the victims went to check on them after being unable to reach them the previous day.

At this time nothing leads authorities to believe any criminal acts have taken place and the State Fire Marshal’s have stated the incident is still under investigation.

Investigators say Michael Bower, 45, of McKinney, Perry Fetterolf, 50, of Willow Park, and Misty Marple, 46, of Stephenville were all killed in that explosion.

Many East Texas fire departments responded to the fire, including Longview, Talco, and Paris.

Johntown is a small town of fewer than 1,000 people and is roughly 75 miles north of Longview on HWY 271.

It remains unclear whether this explosion is related to the “loud boom” that many East Texans heard over that weekend in Gladewater and Longview.