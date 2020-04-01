Red River Army Depot to receive $500,000 grant for new robotics program

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that $14.1 million in grants will be awarded to military facilities across the state including the Red River Army Depot in Texarkana.

Gov. Abbott said the a new round of grants are from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program that assist defense communities that may be positively or negatively impacted by a future Base Realignment and Closure round.

The grant money will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of military installations in Texas and protect jobs.

Texarkana will be receiving over $516,000 for its Robotic Vehicle Program that will prepare the Red River Army Depot for the Army’s new robotics mission.

“The strength of our military communities in Texas is unparalleled in part because of state support like the DEAAG program. Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical for the defense of our nation, they also add over $101 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 224,000 jobs in communities across this great state. Now more than ever, this support is critical. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.” GOVERNOR ABBOTT

Abilene, Corpus Christi, El Paso, San Angelo and San Antonio will also receive FY2020-2021 DEAAG disbursements.

The TMPC is part of the Governor’s Office and advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues and ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for a potential BRAC and other defense-related issues.

The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.