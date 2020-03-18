Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler postponed to October

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, held in Tyler, has postponed their event to October.
This comes after several events have canceled due to coronavirus concerns and ‘social-distancing’ recommendations from the CDC.
The festival has been rescheduled Sunday, October 11.
All tickets purchased for the original date can be used for the rescheduled event with the option to purchase additional tickets on Wednesday, June 10.
Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival will offer refunds that are requested by 12 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
This decision was not made lightly. It was not made without stress and constant scrambling to make every possible decision fit the situation as best we could. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience and further disruption of life as we’ve come to know it lately. But these decisions are made with our guests, our artists, our barbecue restaurants, our sponsors, and our staff above anything else. The safety and health of everyone involved with this event are more important than anything else, and going against that mindset is not what we’re about. Some things are bigger than a festival (though not much ??).Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival