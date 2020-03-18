Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler postponed to October

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, held in Tyler, has postponed their event to October.

This comes after several events have canceled due to coronavirus concerns and ‘social-distancing’ recommendations from the CDC.

The festival has been rescheduled Sunday, October 11.

All tickets purchased for the original date can be used for the rescheduled event with the option to purchase additional tickets on Wednesday, June 10.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival will offer refunds that are requested by 12 p.m. on Friday, May 29.