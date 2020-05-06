Rally held to pressure Gov. Abbott in fully opening East Texas businesses

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – East Texans held a rally in Canton to protest against Gov. Abbott’s plan to re-open Texas in phases including social-distancing and customer restrictions.

Last week, the Governor allowed restaurants and retail stores to open, but limited their capacity to 25% and a six feet distance from other customers.

The people who participated in the rally want businesses throughout East Texas to open and be fully operational.

Connie Odich, the organizer of the rally, said a 25% capacity isn’t enough to get people back to work and the economy back on track.

“It’s literally saying go swim and we’re going to let you open up and we’re going to let you jump back in the lake, but we’re going to tie a center block around your ankles, go swim,” said Odich.

One of the reasons she’s so passionate about the cause is because she owns several small businesses herself.

“I represent about 11 different small businesses that rent for me in my building,” she said.

Odich hopes this demonstration gets the Gov. Abbott’s attention.

“Hopefully by things like this and bold moves by individuals and citizens; that our message is heard. We are ‘We the people,'” said Odich.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott announced that hair salons and barbershops may re-open on May 8 as long as social distancing and the 25% capacity rule are followed. Gyms are also allowed to open on May 18 with strict rules to wear gloves and sanitize all equipment between use.

While businesses are re-opening in phases, Odich said she plans to keep protesting until local businesses are re-open without restrictions.