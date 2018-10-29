Rainy weather increases road damage and potholes Video

Tyler, TX - Potholes can happen anywhere.

In towns with older roads, it doesn't take much for them to turn into a big problem.

When sun dries out asphalt and then rain enters through cracks on the ground, this causes the street to crumble into the sinkhole below it.

Some sinkholes can be caused by shifting earth, uneven roads or even gophers.

Winter is when the most road damage occurs, but it's harder for pavers to fix the pothole because of rain.

While potholes don't happen over night, roads with more cars driving over them will see heavier amounts of damage this winter.

KETK and FOX 51 will be on Pothole Patrole every other week to give you information about road damage all over East Texas.

If you have a bad pothole problem in your area, comment on our homepage or message us on social media.