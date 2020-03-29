Rains County crash kills 1, hospitalizes another

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating a fatal crash in Rains County that killed one person and hospitalized another.

According to DPS, the crash happened Saturday at about 10:30 a.m. on SH 276, two miles west of Emory.

Preliminary reports indicate that Matthew Charles Harkins, 41, of Garland was traveling east on SH-276 and for an unknown reason, crossed over the center stripe and struck a pickup traveling west driven by Debra Askew Hallman, 66, of Quinlan.

Harkins was pronounced dead at the scene. Hallman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.