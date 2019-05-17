Rain cited as suspected cause of Jacksonville week-long wastewater spill

The City of Jacksonville is reporting a week-long wastewater spill at its collection system on South Bolton Street at Sunnydale Drive.

The spill started on May 10 and was fixed May 17. In that time, more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled into the area.

According to the TCEQ, people using private drinking water supply wells located within a half mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The TCEQ suspects “excessive rainfall” as the cause of this wastewater spill.

The immediate area is being flushed and disinfected.

The TCEQ adds, if you’re a customer from a public water supply, you may contact your water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.