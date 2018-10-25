Radioactive material arrest

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jeremy Ryan

MADISON, Wisconsin (WMTV) - Wednesday, a former Congressional candidate was arrested after authorities say he tried to buy a radioactive substance online to kill someone.

Jeremy Ryan, 30, will appear in court today, accused of trying to obtain a lethal dose of radioactive material, which police say he intended to use to kill an unnamed individual.

Agents with the FBI's hazardous evidence response team searched his home.

Cheryl Cummings, a Madison resident reacts: "I'm in shock. This is such a quiet neighborhood. I have been here since 1993 and I just can't believe, but times are changing and everybody has to pay attention around their surroundings."

According to court documents Ryan tried to buy the radioactive substance online last March and again this month.

If convicted, Ryan could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Over the summer, Jeremy Ryan ran in the GOP Primary for the Congressional seat currently held by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Jeremy Ryan lost that Primary Election.