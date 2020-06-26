Racist comments by Tyler ISD students on social media under investigation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Independent School District is investigating racists comments that have been circulating on social media.

The posts refers to the renewed debate over whether the name of Robert E. Lee High School should be changed. Some also refer to an athlete who is refusing to wear her jersey unless the name is changed.

The messages appeared to have originated from Instagram. They contain obscenity, references to slavery, and racist and threatening language including comments about “keeping a ….. knife” and “….. our white supremacy selfs.”

KETK/FOX51 has seen the social media threat and will not show it online or on-the-air.

Tyler ISD says they have been made aware of the comments and are following district policy outlined by the code of conduct.

Tyler ISD is aware of inappropriate comments made by some current students that was shared on social media. Tyler ISD administrators are immediately addressing the situation. The District wants to assure the community that such comments do not align with the ideals of Tyler ISD and that appropriate measures will be taken as allowable by District policy through the code of conduct. Due to students privacy laws, the District cannot release any more information regarding the students’ identities or disciplinary matters. Tyler ISD