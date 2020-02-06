Quitman woman killed in Wood County crash Wednesday

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Quitman in Wood County Wednesday.

According to DPS, Angelica Brocke Blalock, 22, of Quitman was driving nort on SH 37 and had slowed to make a left turn into FM 69 when her vehicle was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Canyon Ray Davis, 19, of Winnsboro.

DPS said the impact drove Blalock’s vehicle into the southbound lane of traffic where it was hit by a pickup driven by Grayling Jones, 60, of Mineola.

Blalock was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Both Davis and Jones sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.