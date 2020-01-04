Quitman woman dead, multiple people, including children, injured in Wood County fatal crash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Wood County woman is dead and multiple injured after a head-on crash between two vehicles Thursday night near Mineola.

According to DPS, Anna Ruth Bates, 46, of Quitman was driving north on SH-37 and rounded a curve to the right in the roadway. At the same time, Kaylie Michelle Hasten, 24, of Mineola was driving south on the same roadway.

Hasten crossed into the opposite lane and struck Bates’ vehicle head-on.

Hasten was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. A 1-year-old female passenger in her vehicle also was hospitalized in stable condition.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers in her vehicle included a 6- and 4-year-old child, both female, as well as a 7-month-old male child. All were hospitalized in stable condition.

All occupants were restrained.

The crash remains under investigation.