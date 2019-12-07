Quitman rescinds boil water notice

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) The City of Quitman has rescinded a boil water notice issued to residents on the city water supply system.

The notice was issued Friday afternoon with the city citing “conditions which occurred recently to the public water system.”

In rescinding the notice, the city said in a letter posted on Facebook that the public water system has taken actions necessary to correct the problem and that the water is now safe for consumption without boiling.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact Rodney Kieke at 903-763-2223 or 972-849-3050 (cell).