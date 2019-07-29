Quitman man dead in rollover crash after not wearing seatbelt

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman man is dead after a rollover crash on Sunday night, according to DPS officers.

Brett Alan Kennemer, 31, of Quitman was traveling southwest on SH 154 when he lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Investigators say his car rolled over several times.

Kennemer was ejected from the car and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Parker.

22-year-old passenger Christian Diane Marshall, 22, of Weatherford was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.