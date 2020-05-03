Quitman ISD students learning valuable life skills

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – East Texas students have had to learn some tough lessons over the past few months with the COVID-19 pandemic closing their skills.

But now Quitman ISD students are taking a break from the books to learn some new, and truly useful, life lessons.

Quitman ISD hasissued a “Life Skills Challenge” to students at all grade levels, urging them to close the books for a couple of weeks to learn lessons that will stand them in good stead over the rest of their lives.

For instance, high school students have been challenged to:

Learn to change a tire

Learn job interview tips

Plan a meal, do the shopping, and cook a meal for the family

Hunt for an apartment on a budget and figure out how they’ll afford it

Younger students also have challenges.

Pre-K, kindergarten, and first-grade students are urged to learn a parent’s phone number, make their beds, fold towels and washcloths and put them away.

Students in second through fifth grades are challenged to unload the dishwasher, put the dishes away, and load it again, write a letter to a friend or family member, and learn to sort laundry.

Students in sixth through eighth grades also are challenged to do some cleaning, do some cooking, and, so important given our current times, think about two people they might know who are going through a difficult time and call or write them to offer some kindness and concern.

When they complete the challenges, the students take a survey and answer questions about their experiences.

It’s a way to break the monotony of isolating at home and the tension of living in uncertain times, all while teaching young people skills that will last far beyond today.

And, honestly, who doesn’t need to learn how to load a dishwasher properly or change a tire? Some lessons really are worth learning.