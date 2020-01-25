PUT A RING ON IT: Effort underway to help Mineola HS marching band members get championship rings

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – What would Texas high school football and the Friday night lights be without a good marching band?

Especially in Mineola, where the band isn’t just good, but truly outstanding.

The Sound of the Swarm, as the band is called, makes halftime an event. But the band’s achievements and activities go far beyond football games.

The band gives concerts year ’round. They perform throughout the community during holidays. They march in various parades. And they compete in contests.

So. Many. Contests.

With So. Many. Victories.

They have been ranked #1 and named Class 3A Honor Band by the Texas Music Educators Association.

They took 1st Place in the 2019 Association of Texas Small School Bands Outstanding Performance Series.

They were Grand Champions in the 2019 Cedar Creek Marching Festival in Mabank.

Band members routinely make All Region and All State Band.

Oh, and the Swarm is back to back Class 3A State Champion marching band. They won in 2017 and defended in 2019.

Because they’re that good.

They’re so good, in fact, that they were recently awarded the 2019 Sudler Shield in the Small School Division by the John Philip Sousa Foundation.

The organization is a non-profit foundation dedicated to the promotion of international understanding through the medium of band music. And there is no name more synonymous with marching bands than John Philip Sousa.

So, what do you with a high school band that good, that accomplished, and that widely recognized?

You put a ring on it.

The Sound of the Swarm Band Boosters have launched an effort to fund championship rings for every member of the band. Donations can be made at the school, either for the band in general or for a particular student.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to raise money.

And just so you know what you’re giving money for, the page includes a video of the Swarm’s incredible state championship-winning performance. Watch the video and be amazed.

And the next time football season rolls around, maybe watch the halftime show just a little more closely.

There is some mad talent in our East Texas schools, and not all of it goes into the locker room at halftime.