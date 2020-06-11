Protesters meet with Jacksonville police to spark conversation, change

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Residents in Jacksonville met with police on Wednesday before taking to the streets for a peaceful protest.

The name George Floyd rang through the city as church leaders and police officers met in the heart of downtown to create conversation.

Many spoke about the importance of preventing violence, hoping law enforcement departments will get the message.

“In order for us to get some changes, we’re going to have to start getting out here and protesting and if protesting doesn’t work, we are going to have to get together as a community and figure out what else we can do,” said Leslie Hinton, a protestor.

Cheif Williams and his officers were there too, eager to listen. He says the key is to create a good relationship with the community to keep the conversation going on how to do their job and keep civilians safe.

“Police in the community have not developed the relationships that we should have, that we have been trying to do for the last 20 years, this unfortunate incident has made it a necessity now, and everybody’s got a handout wanting to do it, so now we just have to do it, and we’re going to do it here,” said Police Chief Joe Williams.

While the protest remained peaceful, organizers say it will continue until changes are made.