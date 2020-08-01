Protesters gather in Tyler to march for Black women’s lives

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Protesters continue to demonstrate for racial justice and equality across the country and here in East Texas.

In Tyler, demonstrators have gathered in downtown Tyler to march for Black women’s lives.

Organizers say the rally is intended to bring awareness to Black women they say have been wronged by the justice system.

The names of Breonna Taylor, killed in her bed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, and Sandra Bland, found hanged in a jail cell in Waller County, Texas, in 2015, three days after being arrested during a traffic stop, are among those cited by activists when discussing issues at the intersection of race, gender, and policing.

The Tyler protest is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.