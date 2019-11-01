Protest expected at Hunt Co. Sheriff’s Office over arrest of alleged Greenville shooter

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office publicly announced the awareness of a protest expected to be held regarding the recent arrest of Brandon Gonzales for Capital Murder after allegedly shooting and killing multiple people at a party in Greenville on October 27.

The protest is expected to take place in front of their office on Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m.

According to the press release, ” Sheriff Randy Meeks wants everyone to know he and everyone at the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office respects the public’s First Amendment to right to free speech and encourages those that attend the event to do so peacefully.”

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is working with local and state officials to make sure it is a safe environment for everyone with a zero-tolerance for criminal activity.

They are also taking statements regarding the shooting at the Party Venue despite a recent social post on the Facebook page of Wilkerson & Campbell, LLC out of Dallas that has been proven false by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Meeks stated: “I have spoken to one of the attorney’s with the law firm and told them that we are still asking for statements from people and he understood. This investigation is moving forward and every bit of information no matter how small or large is important to investigators so please get in contact with us and tells what you know”.

The information can be submitted anonymously via Hunt County Crime Stoppers by calling 903-457-2929 if the person does not wish to be identified

RELATED CONTENT: